Expand / Collapse search

Police release video of suspect in shooting that left woman dead in Frankford

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Suspect sought in Frankford shooting that left woman dead

Police have release video of a suspect they say could be seen on video approaching the scene of a fatal shooting, and fleeing a short time after the incident occured.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in the city's Frankford neighborhood earlier this month.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Overington Street.

Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and found the victim, and unidentified woman, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday showing a 'possible offender' who was seen on video approaching the location of the shooting, just before it occurred, and running away shortly after.

The suspect has been described as wearing a black, long sleeve hooded sweatshirt and red pants with white stripes down the legs.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter