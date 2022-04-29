Police: Ride-share driver shot by passenger, crashes car in West Philadelphia

A ride-share driver was on the job when police say he was shot in the back Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at Cobbs Creek and Delancey streets in West Philadelphia around 9:58 p.m.

The 50-year-old driver was shot in the back and arm by a man he was transporting, according to police. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

After he was shot, the driver exited the vehicle that then crashed into a pole.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.