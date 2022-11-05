Police say a 68-year-old man's death in Southwest Philadelphia is suspicious

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia and say the death is suspicious.

12th District officers and a fire company responded to a home on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue Saturday, just after 5:30 in the evening, for a welfare check.

Once inside, the 68-year-old man was found unresponsive in a second floor bathroom.

Medics were called to the scene. They pronounced the man dead and ruled the death suspicious.

Police say an investigation into what caused the man's death is underway.



