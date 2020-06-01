Police search for 14-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from West Philadelphia.
Devoshan Kegler was last seen on the 5800 block of Delancy Street around 10 a.m. Monday.
She is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 150 lbs., with a thin build, a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jenim jacket, jeans, black sneakers and carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP