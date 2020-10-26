Police search for boy, 10, missing from Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Corey Young was last seen on Sunday on the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street.
Police have described him as 100 pounds with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a black zip-up sweatshirt, and tie-dye shirt with text reading 'Wildwood.'
Anyone with information regarding Corey's whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093.
