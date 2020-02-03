Police search for man accused of committing lewd act in Upper Deerfield Township

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman outside of a department store in Upper Deerfield Township.

"It's a shame that they do all this. It's a shame they take it this far," said Stephanie Greco. New Jersey State Police say a guy captured on surveillance is a suspect in a lewd act that happened in the parking lot of Carll's Corner Shopping Center in Upper Deerfield.

"I work in one of the stores there and I know people have been leery to go outside. They’ve been cautious," said Greco. She works nearby the Peebles department store on Cornwell Drive where cameras captured the suspect.

She says a lot of people are talking about it.

"We've all seen that guy around here. He not only does Peebles but he hits up and down the aisles there at the strip mall there," said Greco. State Police posted on Facebook today that around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 1 the suspect followed a woman inside Peebles then a short time later left without buying anything.

Police say while walking back to her car the woman says she saw the man performing a lewd sexual act inside of the car he was in which was parked next to her.

"It is terrible. I can't believe it," said woman we talked. She says she's on the lookout wherever she goes.

"We do have to be careful. We can't even walk in the park sometimes," she said.

The strip mall only has a few stores so residents say there isn't a lot of activity in the parking lot. In fact, a sign outside Peebles tonight states it's closing for good in four days.

"All of the little strip mall stores they're all closed down so yeah it's not a lot of traffic over there," said John Jay. He says he'll make sure to tell his loved ones to look out for the guy.

Police say the suspect was last seen in a light blue or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bruce Murphy, of Bridgeton Station, at 856-451-0101.

