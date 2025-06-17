Home invasion ends with deadly double shooting in Philly neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Mayfair on Tuesday. Another man was also shot. The suspects remain at large.



One man is dead, and another is injured, as police search for two suspects they say carried out an early morning home invasion on Tuesday.

What we know:

Two men knocked on the rear door of a home on Walker Street in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

After being let in, police say they shot a 49-year-old man in the leg and hands. His condition is unknown.

A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the rear driveway. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, but police say the victims appear to be targeted.

The suspects are still at large, and no possible descriptions have been released.

Witnesses are cooperating with police, who are gathering evidence from nearby surveillance cameras.