Shooting shut down part of I-95 North during Monday morning commute: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 16, 2025 8:35am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A shooting erupted on I-95 North in Philadelphia Monday morning.
    • All lanes were shut for about a half hour.
    • Details about the shooting have yet to be released.

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation caused some major delays for commuters on a busy Philadelphia roadway early Monday morning.

What we know:

The northbound lanes of I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge were completely shut down around 7:30 a.m. 

Pennsylvania State Police say a shooting happened near mile-marker 28 between Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge around 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

All but one lane was reopened just after 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details about the shooting, including any possible suspects.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.

