Shooting shut down part of I-95 North during Monday morning commute: police
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation caused some major delays for commuters on a busy Philadelphia roadway early Monday morning.
What we know:
The northbound lanes of I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge were completely shut down around 7:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police say a shooting happened near mile-marker 28 between Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge around 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
All but one lane was reopened just after 8 a.m.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details about the shooting, including any possible suspects.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania State Police.