Suspect wanted for shooting outside after-hours club in North Philadelphia

A shooting was caught on camera outside a club in North Philadelphia earlier this month. Police are still looking for the suspected shooter. Further details about the shooting have yet to be released.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected shooter caught on camera earlier this month.

What we know:

Shots were fired outside an after-hours club near Rising Sun Avenue and Venango Street in North Philadelphia on June 7.

Video posted by police shows the suspect inside the club, before he is seen firing a weapon in the middle of a street.

He then fled in a silver Dodge Avenger.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details about the shooting.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The motive is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.