Police search for missing 1-year-old boy, woman from Delaware County

Police are searching for a missing woman and 1-year-old boy from Marcus Hook, Delaware County.

According to police, Dayonna Tolder, 20, and Adrien Owens, 1, were last seen Thursday, Nov. 12 between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Maple Street

Police believe they both may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Marcus Hook Police Dept at 610-485-1611.

