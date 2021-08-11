Expand / Collapse search
Police search for missing Delaware County woman

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Dynesha Robinson was last seen at her work in Delaware County on Aug. 6.

FOLCROFT, Pa. - Police are searching for a woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.

According to police, Dynesha Robinson, 20, went to work on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Papa John's located on the 4500 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven. She was supposed to work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Records show Robinson clocked in at work at 1:06 p.m. and clocked out at 2:46 p.m. without telling anyone that she was leaving. Her phone has been turned off since she left work.

Robinson operates at black 2013 Hyndau Sonata bearing PA Registration LJW-6361. The vehicle is registered to her mother Kim Jenkins. 

Her vehicle was last seen in the area of 22nd and Edgemont Avenue in Chester at 2:53 p.m.

Robinson is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 x 880.
