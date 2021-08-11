Police search for missing Delaware County woman

article

Police are searching for a woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.

According to police, Dynesha Robinson, 20, went to work on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Papa John's located on the 4500 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven. She was supposed to work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Records show Robinson clocked in at work at 1:06 p.m. and clocked out at 2:46 p.m. without telling anyone that she was leaving. Her phone has been turned off since she left work.

Robinson operates at black 2013 Hyndau Sonata bearing PA Registration LJW-6361. The vehicle is registered to her mother Kim Jenkins.

Her vehicle was last seen in the area of 22nd and Edgemont Avenue in Chester at 2:53 p.m.

Robinson is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 x 880.

