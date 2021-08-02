Delco businesses adding proof of COVID vaccine requirements sparks strong reaction

The case count keeps jumping and late Monday, the CDC added three more local counties to its list of hot spots. Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties were added to the substantial spread category, joining Philadelphia, New Castle and all of South Jersey.

As local schools grapple with the question of masks, more businesses are adding vaccine mandates for customers.

The owners at Cornerstone in Wayne expected some backlash after posting on Instagram the restaurant is now requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside, while outside is not necessary.

Some of the more than 600 responses too awful to share.

"They were anti-Semitic. They were incredibly hurtful things to say," explained co-owner Christine Condra. "I couldn’t imagine how nasty and hateful and violent the comments were."

Christine and Nick Condra are worried about the Delta variant and decided to take the step they say will protect their employees, their customers and the community as a whole.

"I think it is the way and trend of where everything is going and, again, there are talks of people being shut down. We don’t want that. That would cripple our business," Christine stated.

Gabor Antalics, of Wayne, thinks it’s a great rule.

"I think every restaurant should do this. Everyone should get vaccinated. You are foolish not to and you are putting everyone else’s health at risk, by not getting vaccinated," Antalics said.

Others say proof of vaccination is over-the-top.

"It seems a little intense, for safety, I don’t know. It depends if people are gonna go to the restaurant still, or not," Michael Bolt commented.

Cornerstone taking the strong stand, as Delaware County joins the growing list of counties with substantial spread of COVID-19.

"This is cause for concern. We are really seeing a big uptick in cases. The percentage increase over two weeks if about 360 percent," Medical Advisor for Delaware County Lisa O’Mahney stated.

O’Mahney said fully vaccinated folks still need to be careful, but the unvaccinated could wind up very sick or hospitalized.

"They still have to be very concerned about the Delta variant, which is incredibly contagious and we think more serious than the other variants. So, really critical to get your vaccine," O’Mahney added.

