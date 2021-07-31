Police find car of Bucks County woman who vanished 3 weeks ago

Police have found the car of a missing Bucks County woman who vanished three weeks ago after leaving a friend's apartment in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Alex George says police found a gray 2016 Ford Focus on Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza, police confirmed the car belonged to Cassandra Johnston on Sunday morning. Now, they're searching the area for any signs of Cassandra.

Johnston, a daycare worker from Feasterville, has not been seen since the morning of July 11th when she left he friend's apartment on 12th and Vine streets around 5:30 a.m.

She was last spotted driving a gray 2016 Ford Focus on the Vine Street Expressway.

Police say Johnston lost her cell phone the day before she disappeared and has not been heard from in nearly three weeks.

According to family members, Johnston has mental health issues and it is unknown if she has her medication.

Police say she was last known to be wearing a cheetah print skirt and a white tube top.

