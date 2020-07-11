Police search for missing East Camden man

article

Police in Camden County are asking the public for help locating a missing man from East Camden, New Jersey.

According to officials, 21-year-old Michael Rosado went missing from his home on the 600 block of North 36th Street Friday night.

Rosado is described as 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde, curly hair and sports a beard. Rosado was last seen wearing hooded sweatshirt and sandals. Authorities believe Rosado may be driving a vehicle with New Jersey L39-KMZ.

Possible Michael Rosado vehicle

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosado is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department tip line at 856-757-7042.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP