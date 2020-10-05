Police search for suspect in slashing on Broad Street Line

article

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man they say is responsible for a stabbing on the Broad Street line a little over a month ago.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight Aug. 30 the Girard Avenue stop of SEPTA's Broad Street subway line.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was on the subway when an unknown man slashed him in the head with a large knife.

The suspect then discarded the knife and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police were able to recover the knife. The suspect has been described by investigators as a Black male with long, puffy hair, dark skin, and wearing a dark shirt with a white design.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police.

