Police search for suspect wanted in shooting at SEPTA’s City Hall station

Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month inside SEPTA’s City Hall station.

The shooting happened on March 21 around 11:35 p.m. on the 1500 block of Market Street.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was on the El platform when he was shot two times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male, with facial hair, who was wearing a black knit hat, gray sweatpants. He had black bands around the legs and was wearing multi-color sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.

