Police searching for 14-year-old missing from Camden

article

Camden County Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from her home in Camden.

According to officials, 14-year-old Estefani Caballero-Acevado went missing from her home on the 600 block of Carl Miller Boulevard on Sunday.

Caballero-Acevado was last seen wearing pink jeans shorts, a white t-shirt and pink Puma sandals.

Police say Caballero-Acevado is known to spend time in East Camden.

Anyone with information regarding Caballero-Acevado's whereabouts is urged to call the Camden County Police tip line at 856-757-7042.