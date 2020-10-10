Police searching for 15-year-old boy reported missing from Camden

article

Police in Camden are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from the city's Morgan Village neighborhood.

Amere Fleming was last seen on the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive, according to detectives from the Camden County Police Department.

Fleming is described as five-foot-eight, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants with a red stripe, a black hoodie and white and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on Fleming's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives immediately at (856) 757-7042.

