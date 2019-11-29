Police searching for 17-year-old missing from Overbrook

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who has not been seen nearly a week.

Authorities say that Nahmair Ballard was last spotted on the afternoon of Nov. 23 near the 1700 block of North Redfield Street.

Ballard is described as 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket and black pants with a red stripe.

Anyone with information on Ballard's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.