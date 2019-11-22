Police searching for 73-year-old woman missing from Germantown

article

Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old woman who went missing from Germantown Thursday morning.

Police say Gwynita Elaine Mason was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Mason is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say Mason sometimes walks with a cane and has a mental health disability.

According to investigators, Mason frequents the Deliverance Evangelistic Church on 2001 West Lehigh Avenue, and the McDonald's on 21th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Anyone with information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to contacted police at 215-686-3031.