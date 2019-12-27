Police searching for driver after SUV crashes into Amazon building in Bridesburg

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing an SUV into an Amazon delivery facility in Bridesburg.

The incident happened just after midnight on the 4200 block of Richmond Street.

A witness who works at the facility says he was coming out of the restroom when the car came crashing through the wall.

According to the witness, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Crews have since removed the car and police are now looking for that driver.

Officers say no one was hurt.

