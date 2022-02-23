Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for man who allegedly stole gun from unlocked car in North Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 12:35PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police searching for man who allegedly stole gun from unlocked car in North Philadelphia

Police are searching for this man who they say stole a bag from an unlocked car containing a gun.

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly stole a gun and other items from a car in North Philadelphia. 

According to police, the suspect was caught on camera checking car doors on the 2400 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday. 

After finding several cars locked, police say the suspect reached a car that was unlocked and took a bag from inside. 

RELATED: DA: Bucks County man sentenced for selling guns he stole from unlocked cars

The bag contained a black Mossberg 9mm handgun, police say. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for this suspect they say stole a bag from an unlocked car containing a gun.  (Philadelphia Police Department )

____

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter