Heartbroken Philadelphia mother seeks justice for son killed in broad daylight shooting

A heartbroken Philadelphia mother is begging for justice after her son died in a broad daylight street shooting a week ago in Germantown.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of East Duval Street around noon on Feb. 15 for reports of a shooting.

Police found 26-year-old Kadene Bryant lying on the street with three deadly gunshot wounds to the head.

Mignon Bryant, the victim's mother, said Kadene was the father of a 4-year-old and soon-to-be fiancé.

"He loved his daughter with everything he had and when you see her you see him," Mignon said of her son. "He had a heart of gold, there’s not a person that knew him that could say anything bad about him."

Philadelphia Police Homicide Captain Jason Smith said authorities have developed a person of interest in Bryant's murder, but they’re still putting the pieces together.

"Whoever did this to spend the rest of their life in jail," Mignon said. "My son was supposed to bury me and now I’m planning a funeral."

According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been over 70 homicides so far this year. The troubling number is about on pace with 2021's historically bloody figure.

"This violence has got to stop, it has got to stop," Mignon said. "I’m tired of seeing moms crying, tired of seeing kids gone too soon."

