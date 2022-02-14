DA: Bucks County man sentenced for selling guns he stole from unlocked cars

article

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to six to 15 years in state prison on Monday for stealing five handguns and selling them, authorities said.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Bobby Andrew Johnson, formerly of Richlandtown, stole handguns and other objects from unlocked cars in Upper Bucks County from April 2018 to September 2018.

Johnson is accused of selling five stolen handguns, including one which was found at the home of a minor, according to the DA.

During an investigation into stolen guns in multiple counties, police were led to Johnson, who admitted he took items from cars and made about $30,000 in profits.

A previous 2015 felony burglary conviction also prevented Johnson from being able to possess a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges including five counts each of not to possess a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

In addition to his sentence, Commons Pleas Judge Theodore C. Fritsch ordered Johnson to pay $1,785 in restitution. Johnson must also complete his GED and take decision-making courses.

