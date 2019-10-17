Police searching for missing 13-year-old from University City

article

Philadelphia police have asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from University City.

Investigators say Jayla Conover was last seen around 8:30 Wednesday on 20 North Preston Street.

Police describe Jayla as 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown braided hair. She reportedly has scars below her elbows.

Jayla was last seen wearing a black and pink jacket over a brown shirt with black Adidas pants and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Jayla's whereabouts can contact authorities at 215-686-3184.