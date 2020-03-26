Police searching for missing 14-year-old from West Philadelphia

article

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing from West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Police say Jalen Reed was last seen on the 300 block of Conestoga Way.

Reed is described as 5-foot-1, 65 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with any information on Jalen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

