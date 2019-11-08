Police searching for missing 15-year-old from South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing from South Philadelphia earlier this week.

Authorities say Greyci Pena was last spotted on the 500 block of Tasker Street around 8 p.m. Monday night.

She is described as 5-feet-2, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Greyci was last spotted wearing a black shirt with orange lettering, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Greyci's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3013.