Police searching for missing 17-year-old from Westampton

Authorities in New Jersey and Philadelphia are searching for a 17-year-old Burlington County girl who went missing a week ago.

Police say Aviana Weaver was last seen talking on her cell phone near her home in Westampton Township on Sept. 12.

Weaver's mother, Angelica Scarlett, posted a Facebook message Wednesday saying she believes her daughter is in danger.

"We believe she is being held against her will into human trafficking," Scott wrote. "She was last pinged to be in the area of 242 South 49th Street in Philadelphia, Pa."

Scarlett says her Weaver's phone has since been disabled.

Scarlett told New Jersey 101.5 that investigators have found explicit images of Weaver on a sex trafficking website. Authorities, however, would not give the station comment on the investigation.

"We have pornography pictures and my daughter looked completely upset and unhappy," Scarlett told NJ 101.5. "They believe she is in danger being held against her will. She is 17 and looks upset."

Weaver is described by police as 5-foot-4, 180 pounds. She was reportedly wearing black jeans, a nude colored tank top and leopard print slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Westampton police at 609-267-3000, or dial 911.