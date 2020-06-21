Police searching for missing 23-year-old man from Center City

article

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man from Center City who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Marlon Christian was last seen leaving his home on the 2500 block of Fulton Street just before 3 p.m.

Christian was last known to be wearing a red Nautica shirt, blue jeans and white Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marlon Christian is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

