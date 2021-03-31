Police searching for missing 48-year-old woman with dementia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a Society Hill woman with dementia who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 48-year-old Jill Lattanzio was last spotted at the Kimmel Center around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, Lattanzio has dementia caused by early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Jill Lattznzio was last seen Tuesday near the Kimmel Center.

Lattanzio was last seen wearing glasses and a black Canada Goose jacket with fur trim. Police say she has no wallet, identification or cell phone with her.

Anyone with information on Jill Lattanzio's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3090.

