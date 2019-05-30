Police searching for missing 70-year-old man

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Authorities say William Salley was last spotted on the 5200 block of Delancy Street at 10 a.m.

Police describe Salley as 5'6, 110 pounds with black curly hair. He is last known to be wearing a black jacket with white stripes and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on Salley's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3013.