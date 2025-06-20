Philadelphia man accused of placing recording devices in Ocean City boardwalk bathrooms

The Brief Police say Harold Perkins, 38, was arrested after he allegedly placed hidden cameras in Ocean City boardwalk bathrooms. A woman alerted police after investigators say she found one of the recording devices inside a bathroom near 6th street. Investigators say several more cameras were found in other public bathrooms on 10th and 11th street.



A Philadelphia man was arrested after authorities say he placed hidden cameras in public bathrooms on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Harold Perkins, 38, was taken into custody on Friday in Philadelphia and charged with six counts of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children.

What we know:

Harold Perkins, 38, was arrested Friday in Philadelphia after police say he placed hidden cameras in at least three public bathrooms on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Investigators say on June 12 a woman alerted police that she had found a recording device inside the public bathroom near 6th Street and the boardwalk.

Police searched all the boardwalk bathrooms and found "several additional cameras" in the bathrooms at both 10th and 11th streets.

An investigation found that Perkins was allegedly responsible for placing the cameras in the public bathrooms.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of invasion of privacy and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

What's next:

Perkins was arrested Friday at a residence on Glenview Street in Philadelphia following a court-authorized search of the property and his car.

He remains in custody in Philadelphia and will be sent back to New Jersey to face the charges.