Inmate beaten to death by fellow inmate at South Jersey prison: officials
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - An assault at a prison in South Jersey has ended with a homicide investigation and additional charges for a current inmate.
What we know:
An inmate, identified as 42-year-old Edward Brookes, was found unresponsive in his bunk at the Camden County Correctional Facility last week.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
Officials say video surveillance revealed that he was punched several times by a fellow inmate the day before he was found.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Shaquan Shields.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release further details about what led to the deadly assault.
What's next:
Shields was charged with manslaughter and will continue to be held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.