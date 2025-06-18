Inmate beaten to death by fellow inmate at South Jersey prison: officials

The Brief An inmate was killed by a fellow inmate at the Camden County Correctional Facility last week. Officials say he was punched several times, and was found unresponsive the next day. Details about what led to the deadly assault have not been released.



An assault at a prison in South Jersey has ended with a homicide investigation and additional charges for a current inmate.

What we know:

An inmate, identified as 42-year-old Edward Brookes, was found unresponsive in his bunk at the Camden County Correctional Facility last week.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Officials say video surveillance revealed that he was punched several times by a fellow inmate the day before he was found.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Shaquan Shields.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about what led to the deadly assault.

What's next:

Shields was charged with manslaughter and will continue to be held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.