Expand / Collapse search

Inmate beaten to death by fellow inmate at South Jersey prison: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2025 11:05am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • An inmate was killed by a fellow inmate at the Camden County Correctional Facility last week.
    • Officials say he was punched several times, and was found unresponsive the next day.
    • Details about what led to the deadly assault have not been released.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - An assault at a prison in South Jersey has ended with a homicide investigation and additional charges for a current inmate.

What we know:

An inmate, identified as 42-year-old Edward Brookes, was found unresponsive in his bunk at the Camden County Correctional Facility last week.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Officials say video surveillance revealed that he was punched several times by a fellow inmate the day before he was found.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Shaquan Shields.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further details about what led to the deadly assault.

What's next:

Shields was charged with manslaughter and will continue to be held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety