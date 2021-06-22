Police searching for missing Chester County mom, 2 young children
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a missing Chester County mom and her two young children.
According to police, Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, of New London Township, left her residence over a week ago with her children and boyfriend, Daniel Patrick Connors. Her last known location was in Kensington on June 18 around 11:30 a.m.
She is described as 5-foot-7 and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes. The children are 6-months old and 2-years old.
Police believe they were in a gray 2014 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania registration.
Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022 and reference PA2021-837097.
