Police searching for missing Chester County mom, 2 young children

article

Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a missing Chester County mom and her two young children.

According to police, Shannon Nicole Lake, 30, of New London Township, left her residence over a week ago with her children and boyfriend, Daniel Patrick Connors. Her last known location was in Kensington on June 18 around 11:30 a.m.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes. The children are 6-months old and 2-years old.

Police believe they were in a gray 2014 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania registration.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022 and reference PA2021-837097.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter