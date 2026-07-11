Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for parts of Philadelphia region Saturday

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and southwestern New Jersey. Residents reported downpours with heavy winds, with at least one report of a home being hit by lightning. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday.



Heavy downpours are moving through the Philadelphia region on Saturday, prompting severe weather warnings.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in the Philadelphia region around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, including parts of Montgomery County, Delaware County and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, and Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

Those warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The threat isn't over then, however, the NWS also has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties and Philadelphia. Those warnings are in effect until 6:45 p.m.

Forecasters say some areas could see between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain an hour.

NWS officials also warned people who were attending events at the Lemon Hill and Ben Franklin bridges Saturday to "seek shelter immediately."

What they're saying:

Storms are expected to be scattered across the region, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Drew Anderson.

"Not everyone's getting the rain, but man, it's coming down if you get it," he said.

Reports of lightning, fallen trees

Why you should care:

Several residents in parts of Bucks and Delaware counties reported heavy winds with driving rain. In Haverford Township, officials received at least one report of lightning hitting a home.

Heavy winds brought down trees on multiple cars in Philadelphia.

When will the storms end?

Timeline:

Forecasters expect the rain to start moving out around 6 p.m. Saturday, making way for a much clearer and less humid Sunday, before the humidity comes back in time for the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia on Tuesday.