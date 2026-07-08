38 cats removed from Philly home were 2 kids were rescued from deplorable conditions

The Brief Over 30 cats and one dog were removed from uninhabitable conditions at a home in Northeast Philadelphia. Two children were also removed from the home and taken to the hospital for medical care. Officials say living conditions inside the home included signs of hoarding, feces, urine, and empty food containers strewn about the property.



Over three dozen cats and a dog were removed from a Northeast Philadelphia home where police rescued two children living in "unsafe and uninhabitable" conditions on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania SPCA said 38 cats and one dog were rounded up during an FBI investigation Tuesday evening at a home on the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Two children were removed from unsanitary living conditions found inside the home, including signs of hoarding, feces, urine, and empty food containers strewn about the property.

Featured article

The SPCA says it set humane traps to catch additional cats found inside the home. The rescued animals were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters where they will undergo forensic exams and receive necessary medical care.

City licensing and inspections crews, including the Quality of Life division, boarded up the house during the investigation.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 29 the block is usually quiet and said they were shocked by the conditions inside the home.

"It's a shame, such a shame, something like that happened anywhere," said Herb Michi, a neighbor. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed the search was "court authorized law enforcement activity."

"I don't think what they did was right, it's disgusting and I'm struggling to put into words how awful that is," said Jacob Holmquist, a neighbor. Another neighbor, Michi, said, "I hate that, I hate when people are vicious to animals." Neighbors said they could see what appeared to be a mound of dirt in the entryway of the home.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not released information about what led to the search warrant or who was named in it.

Details about the ongoing investigation and the current condition of the children have not been released.