Police searching for missing girl from Burlington County

Police are asking for the public's help locating a girl reported missing from Burlington County.

According to police, Zaniyah S. Reid is currently staying in a shelter program and was eating lunch with her Middlesex County Care Manager in Moorestown when she went missing. She reportedly told the care manager that she needed to use the restroom before fleeing out the back of the restaurant.

She was last seen leaving the rear of LaVita's Pizza on West Main Street.

Police said Reid is reported to be a habitual runaway who is diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder. She has a possible destination of Newark Penn Station and currently has no cell phone or money on her.

Reid was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt with a rapper's face on it, gray sweatpants and sandals. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.