Police searching for suspect accused of putting credit card skimmer on ATM in Roxborough 7-Eleven

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of placing a credit card skimmer on an ATM at a store in Roxborough.

Police say on November 26, an employee at the 7-Eleven located at 5632 Ridge Avenue found a credit card skimmer and camera attached to the store's ATM.

According to authorities, video surveillance from the store showed a man entering the store the day before around 11 a.m. Police say the video shows the man going directly to the ATM.

Investigators say a store employee later told police the man was acting suspiciously while he was at the ATM.

Police released the surveillance video of the man walking inside the store and say he was found to be recording the credit card numbers and passcodes of people using the ATM.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect's identity is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.