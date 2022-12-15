Police: Man, 46, shot and killed in broad daylight in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Kensington.

The shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, according to officials, Thursday afternoon, about 2:15.

Responding officers found the 46-year-old victim had been shot in the head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway, though authorities say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.