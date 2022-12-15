Police: Man, 46, shot and killed in broad daylight in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Kensington.
The shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, according to officials, Thursday afternoon, about 2:15.
Responding officers found the 46-year-old victim had been shot in the head.
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
An active investigation into the shooting is underway, though authorities say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.