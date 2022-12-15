Philadelphia police searching for suspect in 2 robberies of USPS mail carrier in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating two incidents of a United States Postal carrier being robbed while on duty.

Officials say the first incident happened on December 2, just before 6 p.m., on the 1900 block of East Sergeant Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

A 56-year-old mail carrier was on his route when an unknown man walked up to him and grabbed his keys from his waist band and then ran off.

The second incident began December 5th, just after 5 p.m. The 56-year-old mail carrier was sorting mail at Jasper and Cumberland streets when an unknown man walked up to him asking for change. The male carrier gave the man change.

The male carrier proceeded to the 2400 block of Jasper Street and the same man came up to him, asking for change, again. The mail carrier told the man he didn’t have any more change. At this point, the man grabbed the mail carrier’s pepper spray and began to spray him in the face, demanding the mail carrier’s keys. The suspect then grabbed the mail carrier’s mail bag and ran off.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Boston Street. The mail carrier believes the same man was involved in both incidents.

The suspect is thought to be about 6’0" with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket with fur lining the hood and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or the suspect is urged to contact Philadelphia police.