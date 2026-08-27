Police searching for group of juveniles seen destroying vinyl fence in Gloucester Township

The Brief Police are looking for a group of young people who were caught on camera destroying a vinyl fence. The Gloucester Township Police Department shared surveillance video of the destruction that happened on July 30 and Aug. 1 Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact police.



Police in Camden County are searching for a group of young people caught on camera destroying parts of a vinyl fence on two different occasions.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Video shared by the Gloucester Township Police Department shows a group of seven young people walking between Glen Burnie Drive and Williamstown Road on July 30 and Aug. 1.

The Gloucester Township Police Department is searching for a group of young people responsible for destroying a vinyl fence.

Four of the individuals are seen kicking and slamming through a vinyl fence multiple times, laughing as they run away. Investigators pointed out that several of the suspects were wearing face masks and heavy clothing in an effort to conceal their identity.

"Several of the suspects are clearly attempting to conceal their identity by wearing face masks and heavy clothing in the middle of this year’s hot summer," the Gloucester Township Police Department wrote.

Searching for suspects

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video compilation is encouraged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department.