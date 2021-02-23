Police: Second double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 17-year-old girl, man wounded

article

Police say they are investigating a second double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5300 block of Haverford Avenue Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old girl was shot once in the leg. She is currently listed in stable condition.

This is the second double shooting reported in West Philadelphia Tuesday. Police say a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were wounded on the 6200 block of Chesnut Street in broad daylight.

The 15-year-old is currently in critical condition after being shot in the head.

No arrests have been made in both cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

