Police: Girl, 15, shot in head in West Philadelphia double shooting
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left a teen and man wounded in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street around 3 p.m.
According to police, a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the head. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head and is currently listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
