Police seek assistance locating missing 15-year-old girl

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to officials, 15-year-old Amanda Williams has not been seen since around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31st, on the 5800 block of Willows Avenue.

Williams is 5’7” and about 175 pounds. She has a thin build, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and brown sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

