Police seek assistance locating missing, endangered woman

Philadelphia police are asking for assistance finding a missing, endangered woman.

Authorities say 83-year-old Marion Griffin was last seen Saturday, August 15th, about 1 p.m., on the 200 block of South 5th Street.

Marion is described as 5’5” and weighing about 100 pounds. She has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair with tints of gray. Marion was last seen wearing an olive green cap, tan blouse, denim jacket, denim pants and white sneakers. She has black frame glasses.

Marion is said to visit Sugar House Casino and the area surrounding the casino.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marion is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 225-686-3013 or dial 911.

