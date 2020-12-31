Police: Shoplifter set items on fire inside Center City Target as distraction to escape

Philadelphia police are hoping to identify a suspect who they believe set items on fire inside a Center City Target as a distraction to escape with stolen goods.

Surveillance footage released by police Thursday shows the suspect enter the Target on 1020 South Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Dec 22. The man is shown stuffing items in his shirt before setting a small fire on a store shelf.

The suspect calmly walks away as flames began to rise over the top of the shelf. Police believe he used the fire as a way to distract employees and store security.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

