Police: Speed a factor in Plymouth Twp. crash that killed 3, injured 1

article

Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Plymouth Township intersection that killed three men and critically injured a fourth.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight Thursday at the five-point intersection of Ridge Pike and Chemical Road.

Plymouth Township police say a sport utility vehicle was traveling at high speed on a rainy night when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the median and smashed into a minivan.

RELATED: 3 killed, 1 critical after crash in Plymouth Township

Police chief John Myrsiades said the crash was "impact at full speed." He said it doesn't appear "that any brakes were used or anything to slow down."

Killed were 58-year-old Alexander Montanez of Philadelphia and two Vineland, New Jersey residents, 38-year-old Wilfredo Martinez and 30-year-old Justin Ruberti. A 37-year-old Vineland man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.