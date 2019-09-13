Plymouth Township head-on accident victims identified

Three people have died and one person remains in critical condition after a head-on crash in Plymouth Township late Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the five-point intersection of Ridge Pike and Chemical Road just before midnight Thursday night and shut down the roadway for several hours.

Killed in the accident are Wilfredo Martinez, 38, of Vineland, New Jersey, 30-year-old Justin Ruberti, also of Vineland and 58-year-old Philadelphia resident Alexandxer Montanez. Vineland resident 37-year-old Luis Serrano, Jr. is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say the crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control as he traveled around a curve at a high rate of speed, and traveled into the path of a Dodge Caravan.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the passengers in the Honda Pilot was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries. The third person inside the Honda was taken to Temple University Hospital.

According to police, an officer was on patrol in the intersection and heard the Honda Pilot approaching at a high rate of speed. The crash occurred approximately 10 yards from where the officer was stationed and police believe a portion of the incident was captured on the patrol car's dashcam.

The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m. and was shut down for more than six hours.