Police: Suspect arrested after double stabbing prompts barricade situation in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after a woman was killed and two people were stabbed Saturday night in East Germantown.
Officers were called to a property on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.
Police said a woman was found dead from unknown injuries. Two men, 18 and 20, suffered stab multiple stabs wounds. The 20-year-old victim is reportedly in critical condition with injuries to his chest and back.
Police said the suspect briefly locked himself inside a home and refused to come out, prompting authorities to declare a barricade incident. The man was taken into custody without incident around 8:30, according to police.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube