Police: Suspect arrested after double stabbing prompts barricade situation in East Germantown

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after a woman was killed and two people were stabbed Saturday night in East Germantown.

Officers were called to a property on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Police said a woman was found dead from unknown injuries. Two men, 18 and 20, suffered stab multiple stabs wounds. The 20-year-old victim is reportedly in critical condition with injuries to his chest and back.

Police said the suspect briefly locked himself inside a home and refused to come out, prompting authorities to declare a barricade incident. The man was taken into custody without incident around 8:30, according to police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter