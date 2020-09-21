Police: Suspect attacked cell phone store employee after demanding item for free

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say attacked an employee during a robbery at a cell phone store.

The incident occurred on Sept. 16 around 1:40 p.m. at a Boost Mobile store on the 2000 block of South Broad Street.

Police say an encounter inside the store turned violent after the suspect demanded an item for free and the employee refused.

Surveillance video of the incidents shows the suspect then attacked the employee repeatedly punching and kicking him until he falls to the ground.

Police are searching for a man they say attacked a cell phone store employee before taking his phone.

Police say the suspect took the employee's cell phone and then fled into the subway at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

Advertisement

When the suspect realized the victim was following him he attacked him a second time, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!